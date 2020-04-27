ALBANY -- Albany Internal Medicine announced recently results released from United Healthcare this week that indicate the high level of quality care provided by the practice.
United Healthcare released final 2019 results for its Medicare Advantage PCPi Quality program, revealing that Albany Internal Medicine achieved a Five-Star rating, which is the highest possible score in the program and was achieved by only 10 practices in the state of Georgia.
In this program, physician practices are graded on a number of quality measures such as breast cancer screening, medication adherence compliance and controlled diabetes.
“Albany Internal Medicine has always been on the forefront of providing high quality care,” Butler Stoudenmire, CEO of Albany Internal Medicine, said. “We are proud to see our team’s continuous hard work for our patients recognized.”
Albany Internal Medicine serves more than 2,000 patients who are enrolled in the United Healthcare MAprogram.
