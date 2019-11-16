MACON – Judge W. Louis Sands, senior United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, was recognized for completing a five-year term on Mercer University’s Board of Trustees during its annual homecoming meeting earlier this month.
Sands is a 1971 graduate of Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a 1974 graduate of Mercer Law School.
Other trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service included Marshall Butler of Forsyth; Ashley Amos Copelan of Macon; Patty Bridges Dash of Big Sky, Mont.; Andy Haggard of Coral Gables, Fla.; David Hudson of Augusta; Julie Whidden Long of Macon; Ed Schutter Jr. of Marietta, and Dan Speight of Pinehurst.
Elected to the board for new five-year terms were Nathan Deal of Demorest; Heather Darden of Atlanta; Gene Gabbard of Cary, N.C.; Kevin Head of Roswell; Stanley Jones of St. Simons Island; Yvette Miller of Atlanta; James Thomas Jr. of Arlington, Va.; Marc Treadwell of Forsyth, and Bradley Turner of Columbus.
Cathy Callaway Adams of Atlanta and William A. Moye of McDonough were re-elected as board chair and executive committee chair, respectively.
