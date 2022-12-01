Albany, Leesburg Christmas parades among those on top for Saturday

ALBANY — Do you love a parade? Do you love Christmas? If the answer to either of those is “yes,” then Saturday is your lucky day, a time to get a big fix of festive floats, blaring bands, bright lights and, of course, sightings of Santa.
In the Albany area, Leesburg’s annual Christmas extravaganza starts at 10 a.m., with a festival that lasts until 2 p.m.
In Albany, the 32nd annual Celebration of Lights kicks off at 4 p.m., with the Christmas Village extending along North Jackson Street downtown.
“We have over 100 (parade) entries, which is fantastic,” Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said. “That’s probably going to be one of the biggest ones in recent years.
“The Christmas Village opens at 4 p.m., with a food truck frenzy and arts and crafts vendors. For the city of Albany, this is our gift back to our community. It’s been a busy year; we want to celebrate.”
During the tree-lighting ceremony at 4:45 p.m., the city will recognize three residents who died over the course of the year. Those are the beloved Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker, Angela Price, a city employee who succumbed to breast cancer, and civil rights leader Charles Sherrod.
“The honorees will have family members who will participate in the tree lighting,” Gaskins said.
Following the lighting of the tree, a variety of entertainers will perform leading up to the start of the parade at 6 p.m.
Other southwest Georgia cities also are holding parades on Saturday. These include Americus starting at 7 p.m., Sylvester at 6 p.m. and Tifton, whose parade will start at 5 p.m. with a street festival following until 10 p.m.