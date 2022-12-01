Albany, Leesburg Christmas parades among those on top for Saturday

This very big bull was one of the entries in a parade in Pelham, which kicked off the Christmas parade season in the region on Tuesday. A number of cities have parades on tap for Saturday.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Do you love a parade? Do you love Christmas? If the answer to either of those is “yes,” then Saturday is your lucky day, a time to get a big fix of festive floats, blaring bands, bright lights and, of course, sightings of Santa.

In the Albany area, Leesburg’s annual Christmas extravaganza starts at 10 a.m., with a festival that lasts until 2 p.m.

Recommended for you

GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

As Ferris Bueller noted: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." This is true especially during the holiday season. Fortunately, there is a lot to look around at this weekend in and around the Albany region. So get out and make holiday … Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

Tags

More News