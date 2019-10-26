ALBANY – Friday events were held in downtown Albany to remember victims who have died of breast cancer and to celebrate the stories of survivors.
Outside the Government Center building, a crowd gathered during lunchtime for Pink Friday, with music, prizes and food trucks.
Debbie Hird said she was there in memory of Sarah Haynes, her son’s godmother.
“We support those who lost someone and those who are currently fighting,” she said.
Among the mostly pink T-shirts worn by attendees were some lavender ones. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“This (event) is to let the cancer survivors, as well as anyone with cancer, know we care about them, we support them,” said Tee Taylor, Albany’s recreation supervisor. “Lavender represents all cancers, so we are supporting them, too.”
The Pink Friday celebration was the third hosted by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Albany.
“It all came about when a young lady’s mother had breast cancer and I told her I would do something,” Taylor said. “We’re looking forward to many more.”
At the campaign headquarters of mayoral candidate Henry Mathis, a group of women gathered for food and fellowship organized by his campaign committee chairwoman, Pearlie Dawson.
“I’m a survivor myself,” she said. “We have several ladies here who are survivors. We wanted to bring women together, those of us who are survivors.
“We wanted to bring women together for breast cancer awareness and to endorse Henry.”
The women also discussed issues with Mathis, who is one of seven candidates seeking the mayor's seat on the Nov. 5 municipal election ballot.