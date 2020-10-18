ALBANY — An Albany man who was walking to his car on West Highland Avenue late Saturday night became the city’s 17th homicide victim of the year, Albany police reported.
Jawaski Kennedy, 28, and Infintity Humphrey, 24, were walking to their car on the 700 block of West Highland at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when unknown suspects drove past them in a white sedan and opened fire. Kennedy died from the gunshot wounds he received, and Humphrey was injured, police said.
The Albany Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit responded to the location and began processing the scene for evidence, APD said. Investigators also have begun to interview witnesses. There was no known motive for the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact APD investigators at (229) 431-2100. To remain anonymous, persons with information may call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. Crime Stoppers callers can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
