ALBANY — A violent Thanksgiving Day has resulted in the death of one Albany woman and the shooting of another victim in the face, Albany police reported in a number of media releases.
APD spokeswoman Phyllis Banks said Nykeah Gilbert, 22, died at a local hospital after being shot in the upper body by Marcus Carter, also 22. Banks said APD received a call shortly after 1 p.m. regarding a shooting at 1200 Kingston Court, where responding officers found Gilbert. She was taken to the hospital by EMTs, where police say she died from the gunshot wound.
Carter was arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
A short while later, at 3:38 p.m., police responded to a call of another shooting, this one at 221 Cordele Road, Lot 54. There, responding officers found that 32-year-old Sharaski Albritten had been shot in the face. His 48-year-old father was taken into custody.
Police did not immediately release the name of the person charged in the case, saying they are awaiting further details.