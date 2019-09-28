ALBANY -- Albany police still had not released the names Saturday of an 18-year old man who was shot and killed Friday night in an alley located behind 723 West Society Ave., across the street from Hugh Mills Stadium, and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle driven by the victim after he was shot.
The incident occurred after the Dougherty High-Monroe football game, which was played at the stadium.
According to a release from the Albany Police Department, after being shot, the victim managed to navigate his vehicle across the street, where buses were parked. That’s when a 14-year old female, in the path of the vehicle, was struck and the victim’s truck hit the rear of a parked bus. No other injuries were reported.
The female victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS to receive treatment for her injuries.
This incident remains under investigation; APD investigators are questioning witnesses, according to the APD release. Police ask that anyone who has any information about the shooting call APD or Crime Stoppers.