ALBANY -- As the region's COVID-19 numbers continued to move in a positive direction -- downward -- although at a slower pace in recent days, state officials announced that the mass vaccination site set up near Oakridge Drive and Newton Road in southwest Albany has been closed.
County officials hastily made the announcement Friday after learning that the site, one of five original mass sites opened by the state in an effort to get more "shots in arms," would close at 5 p.m. Those who made reservations for a second dose at the site will go to Phoebe healthcare to receive their second dose. Those in the area who still wanted to schedule their second dose can still go to the vaccinegeorgia.com site to do so.
Meanwhile, local officials noted a "leveling off" of positive COVID-19 cases after weeks of steep declines.
“After a month of sharp declines, our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has leveled off some over the last week," Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. "We know we can push those numbers down further and prevent another surge of infections if we get more people vaccinated.
“Most Georgians now qualify for a vaccine. We urge everyone who is currently eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. We have ample vaccine supply, and we are ready to increase our vaccination numbers. We simply need more people to roll up their sleeves."
The latest numbers released by Phoebe show:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 25;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 1;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered: 2,209;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 252;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 66;
-- Total vaccines administered: 38,443.
Georgians who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine include:
-- Anyone age 55 and older;
-- Anyone 16 and older with certain health conditions outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health;
-- Any pre-k-12 educator or school worker;
-- Anyone working in the court system;
-- Health care workers;
-- First responders;
-- Caregivers;
-- Parents of children with complex medical conditions.
The latest vaccination information is available at www.phoebehealth.com. Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination at Phoebe can call (229) 312-1919.
