ALBANY -- For Albany’s mayor, a statewide recognition for leadership in Georgia during 2020 comes with the knowledge that the distinction is a byproduct of the reality of being on the front lines of a global pandemic.
Bo Dorough, who was named a Notable Georgian this month by Georgia Trend magazine, is beginning his second year chairing the Albany City Commission after winning election in December 2019.
“Obviously, (the recognition is) a function of what happened in Albany that was unfortunately cast upon our community by the pandemic striking our area so early and with such terrible consequences,” the mayor said.
Dorough, an Albany attorney who previously served on the city commission, is still actively involved in the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was one of four commissioners who cast votes in September in favor of an ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks in public in the city. The mask ordinance is enforceable when the number of cases in Albany exceeds 100 per 100,000 in population.
The mayor also is a member of the task force that participates in weekly calls with local and state leaders on the disease. He also appears at regular coronavirus news conferences that are broadcast on Facebook giving updates. At an earlier news conference, he spoke of his father’s death from COVID-19.
But while the pandemic is still very much raging across the region and nation, the commission also has had to focus on myriad other issues facing the city. Those include a high number of violent crimes in 2020 and need to recruit more police officers, as well as infrastructure needs.
“I really want to be focused on improving the city as well as responding to a crisis,” he said. “I think we’re in the process of addressing the combined sewer system that the city has basically postponed any further action on since the mid-’90s.”
The commission approved pay increases last year for all police officers in ranks of major and below to help keep qualified officers in the city’s employ, but Dorough said that the issue goes deeper than pay alone.
‘We’re trying to address the issue of retention,” Dorough said. “This is a challenge all over the country (of) people who are leaving law enforcement after short stints.”
Those topics were high among the priorities Dorough identified in his online campaign platform. Another was ensuring that residents in all areas of the city receive the same consideration for their tax dollars. That is another campaign pledge he said he is looking to make good on.
“We’re going to be investing in our parks and improving the delivery of services to the city,” he said. “I’m just hoping we can redirect our focus and efforts.”
Currently, the city is in the process of having a consultant draft a recreation master plan for parks and recreation areas throughout Albany.
Chehaw Park is another area asset for which Dorough has been passionate over the years. While the park is located outside the city in parts of Dougherty and Lee counties, the city provides funding, and Dorough is a member of the park’s board.
Several efforts have been made to give Chehaw a renewed sense of direction over the nearly three decades since the facility was flooded in 1994, Dorough said, and a new master plan is being drafted for that purpose.
Few of the votes have been so narrow over the past year as was that for the contentious mask ordinance, and Dorough said he hopes the commission will continue working together to build on success from 2020 over the coming years.
That includes the continued efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus and the other priorities identified by the commission.
“Any time you have success, there are people who are working with you,” the mayor said. “I’d be remiss not to extend my appreciation to our staff and my fellow commissioners for their effort during these trying times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.