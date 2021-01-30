ALBANY -- When Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler gave a report one day this week on the number of local COVID-19 deaths, the figure was at 240.
Twenty-four hours later, the number had been revised to reflect the growing number of deaths of county residents, as January approached the deaths experienced during the second-deadliest month since the pandemic began.
“Yesterday, I did a presentation where we had 240,” the coroner said during a Friday news conference with medical and elected officials. "Today we’re at 246. So overnight we had six deaths that proved to be residents of Dougherty County.”
The 32 monthly deaths through Friday is second only to March 2020, when 39 county residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died. The deadliest month was April, when there were 86 deaths.
“In the last eight days, we have had 11 deaths,” Fowler said.
At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the staff is waiting for an anticipated decline in the number of patients in its intensive care units, but that tipping point had not arrived as of this week.
On Friday there were 109 patients being treated in Albany for the disease, and the number at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center was at 21 on Thursday.
The spike in deaths started in December, when there were 14, after there were four in both September and October and six in November. The death count has accelerated with the holidays, when celebrations and cheer came with a case of the coronavirus for many in southwest Georgia and around the nation.
Those numbers reflect a smaller post-July 4 spike, with numbers of deaths increasing from six in June to 15 in August.
Medical officials are optimistic that once the infections spread from Thanksgiving through New Year’s work through the community, there will be a plateau and then a decline in new cases.
“Our number (of hospitalizations) has steadily increased over the last week, so we don’t feel like we have hit that peak,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, Phoebe’s chief medical officer, said.
There were 11 deaths at the hospital over the past week, Hudson said.
Both Fowler and Hudson reminded their audience that the key to slowing the rate of transmission is for the public to embrace measures meant to protect individuals and those with whom they come in contact.
“Woulda, coulda, shoulda; that is an expression that expresses disappointment,” Fowler said. “It stems from something somebody would have done, something somebody should have done and something somebody could have done.
“I don’t want a family member to say I woulda coulda shoulda worn a mask. I don’t want a family member to be on a ventilator, or standing by a grave, saying woulda coulda shoulda.”
There are some positive signs in the midst of the grim numbers reported. The county experienced a slight decline in the infection rate that began on Jan. 11, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
That trend is reflected across the country, where 39 states saw a decline in the seven-day average number of cases while 10 others remained the same, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Only Louisiana saw an increase over that period.
Georgia’s average number of cases fell by 14 percent over that period, and there were decreases in the nearby states of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, with Alabama remaining the same.
A dose of good news for the region is the deployment of the medical community in providing vaccinations that can prevent individuals from being sickened with the disease, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
The federal government announced this week that weekly shipments of the vaccine to Georgia will be increased by 16 percent.
“We’re also seeing an increase in the number of vaccinations that are being deployed in the community,” Cohilas said. “We have, as of today, vaccinated more than 10,000 people in the community. People from all over the state are being vaccinated in little old Dougherty County. That is phenomenal.”
Under the first phase of vaccinations, the shots have been limited to medical workers, residents in long-term and congregant living facilities, and most recently to first responders and those 65 and older.
It is not known when vaccinations will be available in greater quantities for use for larger segments of the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.