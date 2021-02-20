Albany medical officials note significant decline in COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY -- New hospital admissions for COVID-19 have dropped by more than half over recent weeks, leading to a dramatic decrease in the number of extremely sick patients being treated in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities.
But the disease has continued to take a toll among the sickest patients.
“Even as our admissions go down, the virus continues to take the lives of more patients,” Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner said. “An increase in deaths generally lags several weeks behind an increase in hospitalizations, and unfortunately, we lost nine patients in the last week.”
During the pandemic, 267 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Still, the decrease in new cases is a positive development. Health officials said they'd expected the numbers to decline after holiday gatherings resulted in a spike in transmission of the virus. New cases -- and hospitalizations -- rose rapidly after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
At noon Friday, there were 52 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 12 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and one at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
“Our COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop rapidly,” Steiner said. “Systemwide, we averaged about five new COVID-19 admissions per day over the last week. That is less than half the daily average we experienced throughout the month of January.”
Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services also has noted a decline in the number of patients being transported for treatment.
“Basically, our COVID numbers are where we were on Dec. 11,” EMS Director Sam Allen said.
Earlier this month, the pandemic hit very close to home with the death from COVID-19 on Feb. 6 of Lee County EMS Director Bobby Watkins, who worked for 16 years in Dougherty County and had retired in November. Watkins was a leader and mentor for many paramedics in both counties, Allen said.
“It really impacted a lot of people who knew him,” the Dougherty EMS director said. “(Watkins) was really just an outstanding individual. That really hit this department really hard.”
Through the pandemic, 10 Dougherty EMS employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. One is recovering at home after a stint in the intensive care unit, Allen said. With the numbers declining, the director said that residents should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We can’t let our guard down,” he said. “The vaccine is the most important thing. If you’re in the tier (where) you can get it, please get the vaccine.”
In the current 1A-plus phase, residents qualify for the vaccine who are living in congregant living settings, as well as first responders, including police, firefighters and paramedics. Those over 65 and caregivers of the elderly also can be vaccinated.
About 40 percent of Dougherty County’s EMS personnel have had the vaccine, Allen said. Some were hesitant initially, but a lot of paramedics are re-evaluating now and getting the vaccine.”
EMS personnel are stationed at Phoebe’s vaccination clinic site during times the shots are being given to evaluate patients and to assist in the event of a reaction.
As of noon Friday, Phoebe had administered 30,132 doses of the vaccine. During that time, Allen said, two patients had what may have had minor allergic reactions. One was treated on-site and one was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
“We don’t really know if they were” reactions to the vaccine, he said. “We’ve had two who were assessed and treated. They were both stable. All the safeguards are in place.”
The rate of infection in the community also has declined in recent weeks, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
During a Wednesday task force meeting, officials were told that for the two-week period ending Feb. 12, the infection rate was 299 per 100,000 in population. On Feb. 5 that number was 458, and on Jan. 26 it was 646.
"However, anything over 100 is high," Dorough said during a telephone interview. "Things are headed in the right direction. If more people can get vaccinated, hopefully this thing is going to come to an end in a few months."
The effort also will take individuals making good decisions, he said.
"I hate to look at it (as) glass half-empty, but the predictions were if people gathered like this during the holidays, this is what was going to happen," Dorough said. "I'm afraid most people didn't heed the warnings."
