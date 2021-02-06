ALBANY -- The post-holiday wave of COVID-19 may have hit the high water mark in southwest Georgia, but the infection rate remains high and the number of hospitalizations and deaths remain alarming.
The decline in case numbers and the increased number of vaccinations given to residents does not mean that people can neglect measures meant to slow the spread of the disease, however, medical officials in Dougherty County said during a weekly coronavirus update on Friday.
“The number of new cases has gone down by 30 percent” in recent weeks, said Dr. Charles Ruis, health director of Southwest Health District 8-2
The rate of Dougherty County residents testing positive has dropped from 19 percent and was at 14 percent in the latest two-week tracking period.
But the number of deaths has increased dramatically since the holiday period. January’s 38 deaths of county residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was the third-highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, eclipsed only by the 39 in March and 86 in April. Fifteen county residents who tested positive for the disease have died within the last 22 days.
Thursday was the highest total in the nation, with 5,077 deaths reported, although some 1,507 were due to the release that day of backlogged numbers from Indiana.
“The reality is, even though we have seen improvement, the rate of spread in the community is still very high,” Ruis said. “We need to realize we are not at the end of this pandemic, not by a long shot.”
One shot that is not a long one involves the doses being injected into the arms of Americans of the two currently approved vaccines. More than 20,000 people from across southwest Georgia have been vaccinated in Dougherty County, and some have received the second of the two doses.
Because those who recover from a case of COVID-19 develop an immunity that could last between three to six months, the vaccinations of those who have not had the virus can help establish “herd immunity” to the disease, Ruis said.
“For some viruses, it’s 60 to 70 percent” of the population having immunity that is sufficient to help stop the spread, he said. “We don’t know what the number is for COVID,” he added.
Once that threshold is reached, the virus finds it difficult to find new people to infect.
“We’re getting closer and closer every day,” Ruis said.
Under the current 1A-plus phase of vaccinations, eligible individuals include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care living facilities, adults ages 65 and older and their caregivers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters and emergency-911 personnel.
The Southwest Health District is giving vaccinations in the 14 counties it serves, and the vaccine is available through Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Albany Area Primary Health Care to those who fall within one of those groups.
After dealing with the spike that followed the holidays, health officials encouraged area residents not to make the Super Bowl another superspreader event. They are asking people to watch the game at home with family members, and for those who insist on hosting or attending gatherings elsewhere to take precautions.
While the vaccines offer hope, they will not immediately replace those measures for everyday life in the short-term, said Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Individuals who have immunity through a previous infection or vaccination can still spread the disease.
“Getting a vaccination is no replacement of all the other measures,” the physician said. “You can’t toss your mask (away) and start hugging and kissing everybody. It will reduce your chance of getting ill.”
On Friday, 104 patients were hospitalized at Phoebe facilities, 86 at Phoebe in Albany and 18 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
“Those numbers are down (slightly) from last week,” said Black, who also is concerned about a post-Super Bowl spike in cases. “It’s hopefully a peak from the numbers we were seeing after the holidays. We’re starting to see a little bit of a downturn, but this is absolutely no time to let your guard down.”
Meanwhile, Phoebe is striving to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“We are not saving any vaccines,” Black said. “We are using them all up, and we are ordering as many as we can.”
While the decision of whether or not to get the vaccine is a personal one, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas asked residents to make that decision based on accurate information.
One bit of misinformation he frequently has addressed with constituents is that the vaccines include the virus itself.
“The vaccine absolutely does not give you COVID-19,” he said. “When you want to get advice on how to build a building, you go to an architect. When you want medical advice, you go to a doctor. Don’t go to Facebook for (medical) advice.”
