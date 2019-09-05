ALBANY — A known methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to 16 years in prison after participating in buys, at least one of which was in northwest Albany, Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said.
Terrence Lamont Brooks, 36, of Albany, previously entered a guilty plea in May to distribution of meth. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced Brooks to 192 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Brooks admitted in his signed plea agreement that he arranged to meet a confidential informant on Aug. 22, 2018 in a high-traffic area of northwest Albany for the purpose of selling meth. Brooks met the informant in the 2700 block of Dawson Road, and under audio and visual surveillance, sold the informant 55.6 grams of 97 percent pure d-methamphetamine hydrochloride.
During the course of two months, the informant made a total of four undercover buys from Brooks in various locations across Albany, totaling 226.3 grams of meth.
“I am proud of the excellent coordination by the investigating agencies that resulted in removing a well-known methamphetamine dealer from the streets of Albany,” Peeler said. “Our office will remain focused on supporting our law enforcement partners as they battle to keep our communities safe and free of deadly, illegal drugs.”
The case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen prosecuted the case for the federal government.