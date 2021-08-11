ALBANY — Through tears, Yolander Brown asked one thing of the community that she said has supported her tremendously in her time of grief after the fatal shooting of her 9-year-old son, Nigel Brown.
“Speak up,” Brown said quietly in response to a question about what the community can do.
Brown spoke, softly but eloquently, Wednesday at a news conference called by Tracy Taylor, a firefighter and the chairman of the Dougherty County Republican Party, as well as a candidate for the 2nd Congressional U.S. House seat currently held by Sanford Bishop. And while she mourned the loss of her oldest child, she showed no animosity toward the person(s) responsible for his death.
“I want justice for my baby,” she said. “He was my first-born, and I remember praying on the alter with my husband, asking that we get pregnant and finding out three months later that we were. And even though we got nine years with Nigel, if I had known this was going to happen, I might not have made those prayers.
“That bullet didn’t have my son’s name on it; it didn’t have anyone’s name. But it took his life. I say to the people who are responsible: I forgive you, even though I don’t know you. I don’t know who you were shooting at, but I ask you to turn yourself in. Please, give me some peace of mind.”
Taylor said the local GOP party will take collections from the community over the next week to help the Brown family.
“I want this tragedy to bring our community together,” he said. “We hope to spark the interest in churches and other nonprofits to help this family ... with money, time, paying bills, funeral costs, groceries. We’ll be collecting from today through next Thursday (Aug. 19). Anybody who would like to contribute may call our Treasurer, Pam Barkley, at (229) 449-2484.
“I see the pictures of little Nigel, and I see my son (8-year-old Israel, who attended the news conference with his father). As a parent, I can’t imagine an atrocity like this happening. The people in the community who know anything about this need to come forward. There’s nothing gangsta about this. There’s nothing heroic about this. It’s nothing but a damned shame.”
Yolander Brown said she’s been overwhelmed by the support she’s gotten from “throughout this community.”
“I just love this community so much, all the people who’ve reached out to me, all the people who have held vigils or protested against violence,” she said. “I love everyone throughout the community who has stepped up to help. We’re all a team, a family, in Albany. And I just pray that someone will speak out and help us get justice for my son.”
Albany Police Department officials offered a way for the community to help in a news release: If someone would like to make a donation to the reward fund that has been set up to help solve this crime, checks should be made out to Albany Area Crimestoppers, then taken to the Albany Police Department, where staff will ensure it is received by the APD Board representative.
If the donation is for tip information for a specific case, the name of the victim should be written in the note section of the check; otherwise they can just write donation. For questions, contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Several Albany business owners donated $5,090 to Albany Area Crimestoppers for the reward fund that had been established to help gather information on the shooting. That money, added to the $5,000 Crimestoppers reward and an additional $10,000 pledged by Ward II Albany City Commission candidate Jalen Johnson, brought the total to $20,090.
