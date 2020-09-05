ALBANY -- Starting Tuesday, drivers will experience daily lane closures on Dawson Road in the outside lane, Albany officials announced.
Motorists also can expect lane closures on Magnolia Street in the northbound direction.
The lane closures are needed to remove existing curb and gutter, and then to pour the new curb and gutter and for the widening on Magnolia Street.
The delays will continue until the work is completed. Motorist may want to consider an alternate route.
