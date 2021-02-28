ALBANY — Dougherty County High School senior Rabren Pittman Jr. has basketball skills that would make him a valuable addition for many college programs, a longtime coach said, but during a year turned upside down by COVID-19 recruiting was a little different than in the past.
Pittman, 17, who signed a scholarship on Friday with Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, was noticed largely through video of his work as a member of the Georgia Stars in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Pittman, a point guard, has talent in shooting 3-pointers, said Rayshawn LuShone, who coached him for three-plus years with the Georgia Stars.
In 2020, Pittman averaged 15 points per game with a 75 percent field goal percentage.
“The number one thing is his 40-inch vertical (jump),” LuShone said. “He’s a knock-down shooter. He can score at will … his vision and his IQ. He plays the (Nike) circuit, he plays school ball, he plays everywhere. Being he’s only 17, the kid’s tough.”
Pittman also has a knack for making other members of his team better, the coach said. Coaches at Southern Crescent noticed Pitman through the videos from Georgia Stars games, he said.
“That’s how we went after the scholarship,” LeShone said. “He’s been on the circuit. They’ve been everywhere from Washington (D.C.). That’s how they get seen these days. They see the tapes and they find them.”
Pittman, who has been coached by his father Rabren Pittman Sr. since he was a young boy, said he is grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m just happy to have it,” he said. “I’m blessed. I’ve been working for it my whole life. The dream came true.”
Pittman plans to pursue a degree in video game development and, after his two years as a Tiger play at a four-year college. Eventually he hopes to play basketball in a league in Europe.
Throughout his life, Pittman said, his family has been there to support him.
“They helped out a lot because if I stopped believing in myself, they were there supporting me, pushing me, helping me get back on my feet.”
Pittman’s mother, Shtesky Pittman, said 2020 was an unusual year for a senior looking to attract the attention of colleges and for her son as a player.
“It was very different,” she said. “Some of the games got canceled. They had to practice in masks and social distance. You didn’t have many coaches coming out to look at the players.
“He’s worked hard to get the scholarship. He’s excited, we’re all excited for him.”
