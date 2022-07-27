Albany officials request non-binding arbitration on split of sales tax proceeds with Dougherty County

ALBANY — A disagreement over the division of sales tax proceeds ratcheted up this week as the city of Albany requested bringing in an outside expert to weigh in on how the funds should be split between the city and the Dougherty County governments.
The Albany City Commission sent the request to seek a non-binding decision from an arbitrator to break the impasse after voting on the action during a Tuesday meeting.
During an earlier meeting this month with the county, city officials said they would like to receive 70 percent of the estimated $100 million in revenue instead of the 64 percent they have received under the formula used for previous special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) initiatives.
At the same time, the arbitrator should look at the separate local-option sales tax (LOST) split, which in the past has been divided with 60 percent going to the city and 40 percent to the county, Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
The SPLOST is a 1% sales tax that is put before voters every six years and is limited to paying for capital improvements such as buildings and equipment, while the LOST is money that can be used to pay day-to-day operating expenses. The referendum for the SPLOST initiative is set for November and the LOST, which has a five-year time span, a month later.
“That’s a pretty big decision,” Warbington said of the city’s request. “We’re in the unique position where both sales taxes are being negotiated simultaneously. It (arbitration) would allow for some room for negotiation, for compromise.
“They’ve been pretty clear they’re not budging. We had an executive (closed to the public) session and we’re clear.”
City officials say they need the extra money to help complete work on a federally mandated order to achieve 85 percent separation of its sewage and stormwater by June 2025, and that without it they would be forced to drastically raise utility rates. They also argue that the money should be divided by population, and that about 82 percent of county residents reside within the city limits.
“We would both present our cases to the arbitrator and they will make their decision,” Warbington said. “We don’t have to accept the decision. The hearings will be public and will give the public an opportunity to be involved. I feel it’s important to be transparent with the citizens, so when it comes November there’s more trust. What we’re asking of the county is an answer ASAP.”
In addition to having the larger share of the population, the city also provides more services than does the county, the commissioner said.
“The ask for 60-40, from a service delivery standpoint, the figures show we deliver well over 60 percent of services on a daily basis,” Warbington said. “What I’m reiterating to my peers on the County Commission is we’re not being adversarial. The county has not brought one compromise to us. We have offered multiple compromises.
“City citizens need to realize if we don’t get this right, they’re going to be paying for services that they never get any benefit from. At the end of the day, they’re not getting the services their dollars pay for.”
An independent expert actually looked at the sales tax situation in the past and gave the opinion that the county should receive a larger share than it traditionally has, Dougherty Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
On Wednesday he and staff were reviewing the request, and he said they would draft a response.
“My view … it’s a tremendous waste of time and effort,” he said. “Spending the time and money on a non-binding arbitration is the most wasteful exercise when you don’t even have a binding decision. This is, in my opinion, very dangerous territory. Obviously, our response will be in good faith, and we need to get the work done for the citizens.”
The city’s sewage problem is not a new development, Cohilas said. The aging system has a history of discharging raw sewage into the Flint River during heavy rainfall events, and in part spurred by the threat of a lawsuit from the Flint Riverkeeper environmental group and the reality of daily fines if it fails to meet the 2025 deadline, the city got serious about a fix.
The estimated price tag in 2020 was about $105 million.
“The city has objectively for 40 years disregarded its obligation to deal with the sewer system,” Cohilas said. “The position being taken now is the county needs to pay for that and also eliminate the essential governmental obligations we’re required to perform and are constitutionally obligated to perform.
“It’s not fair for the citizens in Albany and Dougherty County to forego necessary, important government functions in order to pay for the historical failures of the city.”
The county has constitutional public safety requirements it must maintain that are given priority by the state due to their importance, the chairman said. Also, unlike the city, the county does not have a large money-making enterprise like utilities and the ability to borrow large sums of money and ability to service debt with those revenues.
“The position they’ve taken is they want to take the money that keeps this community safe, that pays for the jail, that pays for the police, that pays for the courts, that pays for the prosecutors, to pay for the city’s failure to plan,” Cohilas said. “I would caution the city, our firetrucks, our ambulances, our roads, our signs, our jail, our infrastructure, our street lights are all paid for by SPLOST.”
The county has said about $10 million of its proposed share of $36 million is earmarked for spending within the city limits.
