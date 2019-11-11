ALBANY – With the revelation that a homeless woman was raped and murdered while onlookers watched, with no one taking action at the time, Albany officials are asking the public to take a more active role in protecting victims.
At least one of those onlookers was a law enforcement officer, according to an Albany City Commission member who attended the Monday news conference at the Albany Police Department's Law Enforcement Center.
The recent incident brings to mind other high-profile cases across the country where witnesses to violent crimes did not assist the victim or call for help.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley urged citizens in such situations to imagine that the victim is a family member and take appropriate action to protect that victim, whether by calling 911 or taking a more active role if the observer can safely do so.
“This was a senseless act that should not have occurred, and (it) shed a light on some issues in our community,” Persley said. “Have we gone away from being 'my brother’s keeper' and entered into the territory of 'it does not affect me and I will not be involved?'”
Police on Friday announced that 37-year-old Xavier Alexander Keeley had been arrested in the Nov. 4 death of Teresa Lynn Cole.
Persley said that the tragedy underscores the plight of those in the city who are suffering from homelessness, substance abuse and mental health conditions.
Cole was homeless, as was Keeley, who police said was living in a vacant building on Jefferson Street.
Cole was killed Nov. 4 and her body dumped at the Albany Transportation on the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard. Video from a nearby convenience store shows a man police believe to be Keeley dragging her across the parking lot and depositing her body behind some shrubbery.
Keeley was in the Dougherty County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and having an open container of alcohol at the time police charged him in Cole’s slaying.
The video was instrumental in making those charges, police said.
Persley said that police will reach out to the community's homeless to let them know they can trust police and report crimes when they are victims, but there is a role for the public at large in helping that community.
“Another issue (is) homelessness, mental health and substance abuse we currently are dealing with,” the APD chief said. “We must partner together and help those that are in most need of help. We have to do what we can to protect the value of human life. (It’s) not just up to you and I; we must reach out to inform others.”
Persley said that Keeley had encounters with law enforcement prior to his Thursday arrest, but the chief could not provide information on any previous arrests or violence in his background.
Members of the public who see a crime should report it and take other steps to protect victims, if such action does not place them in danger themselves, he said.
“Make a distraction, make a noise,” to let the perpetrator know someone is there watching, Persley said.
Persley did not address whether a law enforcement officer was among those who, as he put it, “stood by” and did nothing during the sexual assault and killing of Cole, but Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher confirmed that a member of law enforcement was at the scene. Persely also did not give a number of people who were at the scene or identify the person who took video of the assault.
“This was a person with a badge,” Fletcher said. “It was not (a member of) the Albany Police Department. It was somebody who should have stepped up.
“I believe the man watching and taking video is just as guilty as the person who did the murder.”
Fletcher said she wants the Dougherty County District Attorney’s office to investigate that aspect of the case.
Persley said his research indicates Georgia does not have a law under which those at the scene of the Nov. 4 slaying could be held to account.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, who spoke after Persely, also urged members of the public to report and act to protect people when they are being victimized.
“The Albany City Commission will do whatever we can to support the chief and give (officers) the resources they need to solve these crimes,” she said.