Albany Parks and Recreation launches School-Based Athletic Program with pilot for girl's basketball

Alice Coachman Elementary School students have registered for the Albany Recreation and Park’s Department’s pilot girl’s basketball league that is expected to grow and cover a number of sports for area boys and girls.

 Special Photo: ARPD

ALBANY — A new initiative by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department is expected to promote healthy lifestyles, fun, academic and athletic success, and perhaps prevent crime by getting kids involved in sports at a young age.

The School-Based Athletic Program will kick off next month with a girl’s pilot basketball league for grades K-5 that will be available to Dougherty County School System students, as well as those who attend private schools and home-schooled children.

