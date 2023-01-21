Albany Parks and Recreation launches School-Based Athletic Program with pilot for girl's basketball

Alice Coachman Elementary School students have registered for the Albany Recreation and Park’s Department’s pilot girl’s basketball league that is expected to grow and cover a number of sports for area boys and girls.
ALBANY — A new initiative by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department is expected to promote healthy lifestyles, fun, academic and athletic success, and perhaps prevent crime by getting kids involved in sports at a young age.
The School-Based Athletic Program will kick off next month with a girl’s pilot basketball league for grades K-5 that will be available to Dougherty County School System students, as well as those who attend private schools and home-schooled children.
“The ARPD School-Based Athletics Program is a game-changer for our community and the youth within our community,” ARPD Executive Director Steven Belk said. “Hosting this program allows us to provide intergenerational support through early engagement and early intervention.
“Statistics have shown that programs such as this assist those participants in boosting their self-esteem, helping them achieve their goals, and providing them with additional opportunities to succeed.”
Other communities, including Valdosta and Fort Worth, Texas, have embraced similar programs, and Tifton is launching its own school-based athletics effort this year, Velvet Poole, the community event superintendent with the department, said.
“This is not something new, this is just new to Albany,” she said. “Mr. Belk’s philosophy is we will do an ESPN format.”
Coaches from area schools and volunteers are on board to help teach basketball skills, but the program also will embrace other aspects of sports including broadcasting and keeping game statistics.
“We’re not just talking about basketball skills, we’re talking about life skills,” Poole said. “This is a whole community concept. It’s basketball, but it’s encompassing the whole child.”
Next on the list of sports is track and field. The ARPD plans to add other sports for boys and girls, including flag football, soccer, softball, tennis, golf, cheerleading, volleyball, swimming and diving.
The $40 registration fee will mainly go toward the cost of uniforms, Poole said, so the department is reaching out for sponsors. Businesses and individuals interested in helping to sponsor a team may visit the above website.