ALBANY -- Albany police have arrested four suspects in the April 5 slaying of 18-year-old Johnny Wright III.
The arrests of the four, three teen-agers and a 22-year-old, took place over four days from April 7 through April 10.
Jontavious Williams, 18, Laborris Buchanann, 19, and Shatavious Nesbitt, 22, have each been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, the Albany Police Department announced. Jermarion Walden, 17, was charged with giving a false name or false information to a law enforcement officer.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this case to this point, but there is still more work to be done,” said Lt. Victor Camp of the department’s Gang Unit. “We continue to search for a few individuals we strongly believe are connected to or have information regarding the homicide of Mr. Wright. We’d like community support with finding anyone who may have information that would be helpful to this case.”
Police have not determined whether the fatal shooting was gang-related, Camp said.
In addition to the four suspects taken into custody, police released the names of two additional suspects. They are Tekoa Kohn and Geno Johnson. Both faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Police also identified Johnny Williams and Charles Bryant as “persons of interest” in their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.