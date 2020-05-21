ALBANY -- A theft by taking suspect was arrested in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue just after 1 p.m. Thursday after a brief manhunt and foot pursuit by Albany law enforcement officials.
Albany Police Department spokeswoman Phyllis Whitley-Banks did not immediately release the name of the suspect, but she said he was "taken into custody for the offense of theft by taking at approximately 1307 hours (1:07 p.m.). Suspect took cash out of the tip jar from 1803 N. Slappey Blvd. on 05/15/2020."
A number of police units parked along Ninth Avenue, blocking traffic as the suspect ran from a home in the area. Officers conducted a search on foot, walking down alleys in the area before one, with a pistol drawn, shouted, "Get down."
After a brief chase, one of the responding officers said the suspect had been captured. He said he could not comment on the reason for the pursuit and arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.