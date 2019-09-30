ALBANY -- Albany police have arrested two people and are seeking a third suspect in the fatal Friday-night shooting of a teenager in a central Albany alley after a high school football game.
Police identified the victim as Dorien McKencie Judge, 18, whose car struck and dragged a girl for a short distance after he was shot.
Judge was shot in an alley located behind 723 West Society Ave., which is across the street from Hugh Mills Stadium. Initial police reports indicated Judge was shot in the back.
“After being shot, the victim managed to navigate his vehicle across the street, where buses were parked,” police reports said. “That’s when a 14-year-old female, in the path of the vehicle, was struck and the victim’s truck hit the rear of a parked bus.”
The girl, who has not been identified, was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. She was not seriously injured, police said.
When police arrived on the scene, they found that a white Ford Expedition had crashed into a school bus on the northwest corner of the stadium. Officers found evidence of spinning tires in the alley and two firearm shell casings.
Police have arrested Jaheim Jamaal Bryant, 17, and 18-year-old Raymon Michael Martin. Bryant has been charged with felony murder and Martin with being party to a crime (murder). They were being held in the Dougherty County Jail Monday.
APD said in a news release police are seeking Cameron Kawon Toye, 19, who is wanted on a charge of felony murder.
Felony murder in Georgia is a homicide committed while in the act of committing a felony act. Police did not give a motive for the slaying.