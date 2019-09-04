ALBANY — Officers with the Albany Police Department responded to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital early Wednesday morning in regards to two shootings.
Phyllis Banks, a spokeswoman for the APD, said one incident took place at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Jaquinte Still was found at the hospital and told officers he was walking in the 800 block of Corn Avenue when an unidentified vehicle drove by and shot him in the upper thigh.
Still said after he was shot, he observed the suspect vehicle traveling west on Corn Avenue and making a left turn on South Harding Street. He said he had not been involved in any altercation that would lead anyone to shoot him.
There are no known witnesses or suspects in the shooting, police said. Hospital officials said Still was treated and released.
Another incident was reported to have taken place at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Banks said Davante Trevez Burke was met at the hospital, and the responding officer called for additional units to respond to the ER after making contact with the victim due to him speeding, disregarding traffic control devices and observing that he had been shot in the left buttock.
Burke stated that an unknown black BMW was following him until the vehicle pulled up next to his car on the 600 block of West Oakridge Drive. Phoebe officials said Wednesday morning that he was in good condition.
Both cases remain active and have been forwarded to APD investigators.