Albany Police Department is increasing community outreach to combat crime

ALBANY — Police work isn’t always about slapping handcuffs on a suspect or investigating a shooting scene; sometimes it involves working to prevent crimes from occurring.
Those community outreach efforts are part of the Albany Police Department’s strategy for reducing crime.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley outlined that work for the Albany City Commission on Monday during a report in which he also discussed efforts to hire more officers and address littering and blighted properties.
This week the department started its first minister’s police academy to bridge the gap with the communities officers serve, Persley said during an interview after the meeting.
“We think that it’s an opportunity for them to understand the operation of the police department, how we do what we do and why we do what we do,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for them to give us feedback.”
Four ministers in the inaugural class will attend three-hour sessions each Monday for six weeks.
“I say we need to get the faith-based community involved,” Persley said. “This is us getting the faith-based community involved, and not just talking about it.”
The department also has launched a Code Ranger squad of former graduates of the regular citizen’s police academy program.
The group, so far 15, will help police by watching out for certain activities in their neighborhoods.
“We gave them tips on how to identify illegal dump sites, graffiti and litter,” Persley said.
They also are instructed to get vehicle information when they observe those illegal activities. Police will then send a warning to the registered owner of the car.
Officers cannot be everywhere, so those extra eyes will help deal with some of the quality of living issues.
Persley also is looking to work with groups that offer operate street-outreach programs in high-crime neighborhoods.
Those groups can help identify people who are in need and also refer those individuals to agencies that can offer assistance, he said.
“When they see people who have needs, then how can help get the resources to the people who have needs?” he said.
Working with those organizations also can help identify those who are not heavily involved in crime but make “bad choices” or hang around with gang members and help steer them away from becoming involved in criminal activity, Persley said.
He encouraged any organizations to contact the police department.
“I’m looking for those people who are actively doing the work so we can partner,” Persley said. “People need second, third and fourth chances, and we need to have have a way to help make sure they have those chances.
“Everybody out there living the street life and doing things with their lives they shouldn’t be doing with them, they’re not all bad people.”
