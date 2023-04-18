Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley, left, and company and city staff officials give a presentation on Tuesday on a system through which individuals and businesses can share video with the department.
ALBANY – With the challenge to get more men and women in blue on the streets, as law enforcement agencies are hard-pressed to fill ranks, the Albany Police Department can put more eyes on the road through the use of technology.
The department is looking at two tech initiatives that would increase the number of surveillance devices around the city.
One of those would triple the number of cameras and license plate readers in the city, resulting in more of them in the downtown area, major corridors entering and exiting Albany and with the idea of “total coverage” of public areas.
The second one is a system that allows individuals and businesses to share footage with officers conducting investigations.
Both of the proposals were presented to the Albany City Commission during a Tuesday work session, and the commission is scheduled to vote on them during its April 25 regular meeting.
The proposed contract with Flock Safety Inc. would provide 53 plate readers and 54 surveillance cameras, plus the company’s operating system, with a total cost of $735,850 for two years.
There are currently about 50 cameras in use in Albany and Dougherty County, Chief Michael Persley told The Herald. Those cameras are both privately and publicly owned. The idea is not to intrude into people’s privacy, Persley said.
“Primarily we want these focused on the thoroughfares,” he said. “We’re not looking at putting these cameras outside anybody’s house.”
Most of the devices will be readily identifiable as what they are, while a few will be strategically disguised as other devices, according to information presented to the commission.
The second proposed contract with Fusus Inc. would provide a system through which businesses and individuals could register recording devices from which police could pull data when needed.
It would provide “a real-time crime center that is cloud-based,” Persley said.
“Both of these are going into the world of technology, helping people feel safer and being more efficient in our police operations," he added.
The $125,000 for the contract would come from fines collected through the RedSpeed cameras placed at several school zones in the city, as would about $400,000 of the costs for the Flock Safety system.
A gunshot detection system went online in the city in March.
“This is a statement to our community that we are getting serious about giving y’all tools,” Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “What I’ve experienced in Atlanta, this is going to put us on the level of Cobb County, DeKalb County, the Atlanta Police Department.”