ALBANY — In an effort spearheaded by the Albany Police Department and provided at no cost to the city, a team of subject-matter experts in policing from the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center conducted a comprehensive site visit to APD.

CRI-TAC provides a continuum of technical assistance services to the law enforcement field nationwide. Through CRI-TAC’s “by the field, for the field” approach, the Justice Department is able to facilitate customizable, short-term technical assistance on more than 60 topics. Those topics vary to include gun violence reduction and prevention, officer safety and wellness, and community engagement. Specifically, APD requested support around developing a community-based intervention and prevention unit targeted toward violent crime reduction and prevention.

