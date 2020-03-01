ALBANY -- When Johnny White saw a car in the water in January 2019, he didn’t hesitate; he called 911 and helped initiate the rescue of the elderly driver.
For his efforts, White was recognized last week as the Albany Police Department’s Citizen of the Year during a ceremony held at the Albany City Commission's meeting. Police Chief Michael Persley also presented awards to Sgt. Charlie Roberts, Gigi Smith and Patrolman Christian Ingalls.
“Mr. White reported a vehicle in the water at the Cromartie Beach boat landing,” Persley said. “Mr. White reported that a person was inside the vehicle, and he was attempting to rescue the driver.
“Upon the arrival of EMS and police personnel, Mr. White, along with Paramedics Jeremy Varnadoe and Jason Warren, was able to navigate his boat to the fully submerged vehicle and attempt to assist the driver. As the paramedics entered the vehicle and pulled the driver out, Mr. White maneuvered his boat and assisted them with pulling the driver to safety.”
White’s efforts were instrumental in the successful rescue of 80-year-old Bruce Dutton of Montgomery, Ala., the chief said.
Roberts was recognized with the Commander-In-Chief Award. In addition to his 23 years of law enforcement service, he started the nonprofit organization Reaching Our Youth Through Arts and Learning (ROYAL) to help reach at-risk young people.
“Sgt. Roberts has a genuine concern for the future plight of the community’s youth,” Persley said. “With the understanding of the crisis in the city to include thefts and violent crimes committed by several youths, Sgt. Roberts’ goal through this program is to contact young boys and girls before they are captured by the streets, thus allowing youths to view alternate perspectives and increase their positive engagement with law enforcement, government and education.”
The veteran officer also has exhibited diligence, faithfulness and diligence “in working with a spirit of excellence in every capacity in which he has served over these years,” the chief said.
Smith, who was presented the Civilian of the Year Award, has been an active member of the department for more than 30 years, serving in assignments that have included the Criminal Investigative Bureau and general clerical duties for the distribution of court subpoenas. Her work doesn't stop there, however.
“She is actively engaged in every Community Oriented Program such as the Day with a Cop, the annual community Thanksgiving dinner and all other programs for the community,” Persley said. “Ms. Smith treats us as her second family and is very supportive of the efforts of the department, especially when it pertains to victims of crime. Her positive attitude and commitment are examples of what we require in all of our personnel.”
The department’s Officer of the Year, Ingalls, also was recognized for his efforts in helping to save a life.
Ingalls, a police trainee at the time, was assisting on a call of a drug overdose of a driver in the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard on July 26 when first responders received a report that a boy was drowning at the nearby Araamda Inn.
Ingalls and other officers responded to that scene, where they found someone there attempting to render aid to the unresponsive boy.
“Patrolman Ingalls took over and started chest compressions on the child (and) continued the chest compressions until EMS personnel arrived,” Persley said. “EMS personnel checked the child for breathing and a pulse but could not find either. Patrolman Ingalls then continued the chest compressions, and shortly afterward, the child began to spit up water, started breathing, and crying uncontrollably.”
The 3-year-old victim survived because of Ingall’s quick response and effective medical aid, Persley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.