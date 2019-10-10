ALBANY — The Albany Police Department responded an armed robbery at a Homerun Foods store Wednesday evening.
Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the APD, said officers responded to the Homerun Foods at 3315 Gillionville Road at 9:45 p.m. A store clerk told officers that an unknown black male wearing all black clothing, gloves and T-shirt covering his face came to the counter, pointed a handgun at her and demanded the money out of the cash register.
She said she complied with the demands, giving him an undisclosed amount of money before he ran out of the store. Two customers were inside the store and witnessed what happened, Banks said.
Banks said assisting officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspect. This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Bureau for further investigation.