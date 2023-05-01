Albany police, Dougherty County sheriff's officers gearing up for youth summer camp

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office officers Capt. Ted Thomas, left, and Sgt. Anthony Bell make a presentation on the Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit's upcoming summer program. Last year the camp had an average daily attendance of 114 young people ages 8-14.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – A summer camp hosted by area law enforcement officers has been a hit in recent years, giving young people a place to go for the day and taking the kids on an out-of-town trip.

In addition to the fun and games, the mentors share life lessons and skills, and this year a big focus will be on mental health over the course of two months of the free program.

