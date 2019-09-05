Albany police enforce no-gun rule at City Commission meetings

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department has initiated new safety protocols for City Commission meetings that include using metal detectors and a heavier presence of officers.
The new procedures were unveiled at the Aug. 27 Albany City Commission meeting. That meeting had a large attendance because of a public hearing on proposed rezoning of a solar farm in south Albany, but the decision to beef up security measures was not based on that bit of business.
Police Chief Michael Persley said the move is permanent.
“In light of the recent events we see across the country, we’re going to take the safety of citizens into consideration,” Persley said during a Wednesday interview. “That’s why we have the signs about no weapons.”
Signs stating that no weapons are allowed in meetings had been placed on doors at the Albany-Dougherty County Government Center building some time before the Aug. 27 meeting.
Prior to that meeting, more officers had been assigned to provide an additional measure of security.
Under Georgia law, people can carry weapons either exposed or concealed with the proper permit. However, Persley said, police can prohibit them at commission meetings.
“Anyone who does bring a weapon, we can ask them to take the weapon to their vehicle and secure the weapon,” he said. “Then they can return to the meeting.”
The purpose is not to make criminal cases, he said, but to make sure those people at the meeting are secure and feel safe.
“If they bring a weapon in, if it is concealed, the question is why,” he said. “We (just) want to make sure they don’t have any weapons. If there needs to be any further investigation, we will take care of that.”
The extra presence of community safety officers at the meetings also will be part of the new security measures.
“We got a lot of positive feedback,” Persley said. “When they saw the signs they said thank you. You can’t leave things to chance. I’d rather (err) on the side of caution.”
Georgia law does allow open carry and concealed carry of weapons with a permit, Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said. However, the law does allow for restricting weapons at a venue such as a council meeting.
“If the person is carrying the firearm (concealed) without a license, that’s a crime,” he said. “If they have a firearm and they have a license, they haven’t committed a crime, but they have to comply with whatever the chief says the protocol is.”