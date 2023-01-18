Albany police expect multiple arrests in metal theft cases

Albany Police Department Lt. Jon Segroves, at podium, credited, from left, Cpl. Jontrevius Keith, Patrol Offs. Andrew Hatcher and Johnny Brown, and Sgt. Brentten Laetham with an arrest of copper thieves that could lead to a number of other arrests.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Persistent patrolling paid off for the Albany Police Department as it recently hauled in a trio of accused metal thieves, and the arrests are probably just the tip of the iceberg that could mean more arrests in multiple jurisdictions.

After several previous thefts at the Paul Eames Sports Complex, officers were riding the area looking for something suspicious. They found on Friday in the form a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling through the isolated area in the early morning hours.

