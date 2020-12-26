ALBANY -- A 21-year-old woman shot multiple times during a Christmas morning assault in a fast food restaurant drive-through has died and the driver of the car was seriously injured.
Taneka Walker and Issac James Jr., 25, were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital after the shooting that occurred between 10:30 and 10:40 a.m., Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
James also received multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Walker was in the passenger seat of the car at the 1714 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. Wendy’s restaurant when the shooting occurred.
“Somebody pulled right beside them and shot them,” Fowler said.
Police are investigating to identify a suspect and determine the motive, he said.
“She was a well-known person,” Fowler said. “She (styled) hair.”
