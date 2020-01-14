ALBANY -- Two gunmen robbed a Dawson Road restaurant on Monday after making their way in through a rear entrance.
The suspects, both armed with handguns, entered Chicken Salad Chick at 2416 Dawson Road No. 1, at about 8:10 p.m., according to the Albany Police Department. The pair demanded money and then ran out through the same door from which they entered.
The robbers took an unknown amount of cash, police said. Five people were in the restaurant at the time. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.