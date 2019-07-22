Albany police investigating business armed robbery

Video footage shows armed robbery suspects entering a Dollar General on South Slappey Boulevard on Saturday evening.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Officials with the Albany Police Department said over the weekend that an investigation into an armed robbery of a business had been opened.

The robbery is reported to have taken place at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday at the Dollar General located at 408 S. Slappey Blvd.

An APD spokesperson said clerks Sharlene Whaley and Tijuana Ousley told police that three black males entered the business while one stood watch outside the door. The suspects demanded money, and the clerks complied.

A number of suspects were involved, police said. No further updates were available Monday.

Tags

Staff Writer

I'm a 2007 graduate of Georgia Southern University, and I've been a reporter for The Albany Herald since 2008. I cover news related to health care, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, SOWEGA Council on Aging and other areas as assigned.

Stay Informed