ALBANY — Officials with the Albany Police Department said over the weekend that an investigation into an armed robbery of a business had been opened.
The robbery is reported to have taken place at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday at the Dollar General located at 408 S. Slappey Blvd.
An APD spokesperson said clerks Sharlene Whaley and Tijuana Ousley told police that three black males entered the business while one stood watch outside the door. The suspects demanded money, and the clerks complied.
A number of suspects were involved, police said. No further updates were available Monday.