ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is investigating shooting incidents reported Tuesday morning and over the holiday weekend.
The most recent was at 12:33 Tuesday morning on the 700 block of Burke Avenue. An APD spokesperson said two men where shot.
Shortly after arriving on scene, officers placed a lookout for the suspect’s vehicle, a gray SUV. The victims were identified by Albany police as Jamie Collier, 38, who was shot once in the right ankle, and James Morman, 39, shot once in the hip and once in the lower leg.
Both were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A spokesman for the hospital said both were treated in the emergency room and released.
APD said another shooting was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Avalon Avenue. A 25-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound in the neck and was transported to Phoebe.
The victim’s name was not immediately released, and there was no suspect information. The extent of the man’s injuries was also unknown.
Police said all shooting incidents reported over the weekend are under investigation and are being treated as separate cases.