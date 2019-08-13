ALBANY — The Albany Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting Monday night involving a juvenile.
A report from APD said officers responded in emergency mode to the 900 block of Cherry Avenue in reference to a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Inside the location they found a male juvenile of unlisted age lying on the floor with gunshot wounds in both legs.
“We noticed small streams of blood coming from his pants and trailing on the floor,” the narrative from an incident report said. “When asked (the juvenile) stated that he didn’t know who shot him or why they shot him.”
The scene was taped off, and when the juvenile was asked where he was coming from, he said that he was heading home.
“He was told that that wasn’t what was asked, and he was asked again where he was coming from,” the report said. “(The juvenile) refused to answer the question.”
The homeowner, who was at the scene at the time, said she was sitting on her porch and the juvenile was on his bicycle when she noticed a green SUV, either a Kia or Hyundai, go east down Cherry Avenue after coming out of the alley just west of her home.
The truck circled around on Corn Street then came back east down Cherry Avenue and started shooting. The homeowner said she heard about five or six gunshots, fell out of her chair and hit the floor.
The report said there was no damage to the area where she was. The juvenile was the only person struck by the shooting.
The report said the victim was drug into the home and placed on the living room floor and a towel was put over his left leg. The homeowner said she did not get a description of the suspects.
The report said the juvenile was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and evidence was collected at the scene. The nature of the victim’s condition was not immediately known.
The report said the case has been turned over to investigators.