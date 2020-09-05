ALBANY -- The slaying on a contract worker on the campus of a Dougherty County public school and a home invasion in which the intruder apparently fatally shot himself after firing shots inside a stranger’s residence are among the cases under investigation by the Albany Police Department.
Eighteen-year-old Caleb Thompson of Worth County was identified as the victim found dead at Dougherty Comprehensive High School, located at 1800 Pearce Ave. Thompson’s slaying was the 14th in the city in 2020 and came the day after Quintus Lamar Porter, 28, was fatally shot outside a 1408 E. Residence Ave. residence while playing cards in the early morning hours.
Three other people, including a teenager, were struck by bullets at the East Residence Avenue home.
In a statement, the Dougherty County School System said that Thompson was employed by a company doing subcontract work at the campus.
The Albany Police Department has not released additional details about the case.
At 10:44 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at 2000 Tompkins Ave. When they arrived, Destiny Alexander and a girl ran around from the back of the residence.
Alexander told police a man she did not know had fired a gun at her. The SWAT team was called to the scene, and a short time later officers heard a gunshot.
Inside the residence they found a man fatally wounded with a handgun next to his head.
