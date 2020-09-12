ALBANY -- Shootings on successive nights that left three wounded, including a teenager, are among the high-profile crimes being investigations by the Albany Police Department this week.
On Thursday, officers responded to two shooting scenes in the city.
Alexander Holman, the juvenile, was struck twice in the arm by bullets at about 9:45 p.m. at 507 Swift Street, police said.
Earlier, 22-year-old Damien Clark received two gunshot wounds to the buttocks when gunfire erupted at 1127 University Ave.
Both were treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and released, a hospital spokesman said.
On Wednesday night, two officers heard 12 gunshots fired nearby while they were working in the 900 block of Oglethorpe. When they investigated, they found Keynatta Tipton with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of West Highland Avenue.
Nighttime shootings have occurred frequently in recent weeks.
