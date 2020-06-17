ALBANY — An Albany man was fatally shot and a woman seriously injured early Wednesday morning at a West Gordon Avenue residence.
Police responded at 2:28 a.m. to a 2315 W. Gordon Ave. apartment complex, where they found that both Terrance Laimar Weaver and Arielle Bertram had been shot.
Weaver, 44, was found dead in the master bedroom with Bertram, 39, who received multiple gunshot wounds. Three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, also were in the bedroom but were not injured, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the front door of apartment 41 open, and when they entered and announced their presence Bertram screamed for help. The officers noticed a trail of blood leading from the living room to the master bedroom.
Weaver was not breathing when officers entered the bedroom. Bertram had injuries to her head, chest, left index finger and arm, police said.
The Dougherty County Department of Family and Children Services was contacted to take custody of the children, police said.
Police had not identified any suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Albany Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Team, Gang Unit and Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office were among the personnel who responded to the scene.
