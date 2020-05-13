ALBANY -- An Albany woman raced from the scene of a Sylvester Road business to alert police after her boyfriend was fatally shot early Wednesday morning.
Kenya Moffett, 39, told police that she and 40-year-old Deqario Antwon Thomas stopped at about 2:30 a.m. at an ice machine in the 2700 block of Sylvester Road.
Thomas got out of the Hyundai SUV to get ice, according to Albany Police Department reports. While at the front of the car, he waved at a red truck that was turning onto Independence Drive.
Moffett told police she heard four or five gunshots and saw Thomas duck down and start running. She said she got behind the wheel and drove toward the police station but was afraid to stop because she did not know whether she was being followed.
She drove herself to the hospital emergency room because she was having difficulty breathing, police said.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said during a Wednesday telephone interview.
Thomas was struck by multiple gunshots, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, Fowler said.
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit is investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.