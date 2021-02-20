ALBANY -- Police are investigating a Saturday homicide case in which a 41-year-old woman was stabbed to death.
The woman’s name had not been released on Saturday afternoon pending the notification of her relatives, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
The homicide was the second in Dougherty County in 2021, with both occurring inside the city of Albany.
The fatal assault took place between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Fowler said. The victim was pronounced dead at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
