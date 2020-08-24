ALBANY -- Three cars and two houses were the only apparent casualties in Saturday afternoon shooting incidents that occurred at multiple locations.
Officers initially responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a call on the 500 block of Poplar Street and found additional shooting locations as the investigation proceeded.
A witness reported that two males shot at a blue Chevrolet Tahoe, and another bystander told officers she saw one individual firing shots at another unknown vehicle near the intersection of Poplar Street and West Lincoln Avenue, according to the Albany Police Department. The Tahoe was heavily damaged, including flattened tires, the initial witness reported.
The second witness saw a male suspect, who was wearing a blue shirt and had dreadlocks, fire from in front of a 603 Poplar Street residence and then run east on Avalon Avenue.
During the investigation, police found a Chevrolet Malibu at 603 Poplar Street that had been struck by bullets in the rear glass and roof.
At that address, Gregory Banks and Kevin Banks reported the incident was the second time shots had been fired at the residence. One reported seeing two black males in the yard, and one wearing a black shirt in his early 20s was firing a gun.
At 1201 W. Lincoln Ave., police found that two bullets had struck the rear of the residence and that a Cadillac Escalade had been struck by bullets at that location, police said. Three bullets also struck a residence at 1127 Avalon Ave., two in a carport wall and one in a front wall. Two shots went through a living room window at 1201 Avalon Avenue, police said, and one bullet struck the side of a 1200-A Avalon Ave. residence.
The incidents remained under investigation on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.