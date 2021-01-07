ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department has announced arrests in several assaults and an auto theft case that turned up other stolen property, including firearms and loot from other theft cases.
Among those arrested were Durand Jackson and Willie Monroe in separate aggravated assault cases.
Jackson, 41, is accused of stabbing a victim in the head with a steak knife during an argument on the 300 block of West Roosevelt Avenue.
In the other case, Monroe, 43, was arrested after he reportedly cut a victim with a sword during an incident on the 200 block of North Broadway Street.
Officers who responded to the 2200 block of Habersham Road to investigate a tip about stolen cars located several cars, stolen firearms and property stolen during recent burglaries, police said.
Nicholas Redding, 25, Maliq Ford, 18, and Jalen Tift, 17, each was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges are pending.
In another arrest, Eric Gordon, 65, was charged with terroristic threats and acts. He is accused of threatening to kill the victim during an altercation on the 1700 block of Avalon Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.