ALBANY -- The Tuesday arrest of two suspected “porch pirates” during a local spike in thefts of delivery packages from homes has piqued the interest of other law enforcement jurisdictions looking to solve similar crimes.
Albany police have asked residents to report such thefts and provide any videos that could help them identify and make cases against other suspects. Some 20 to 30 cases of stolen packages have been reported to the Albany Police Department in the past several days.
APD arrested Cotura Shakur Burke and Ke’Avia Dionne Smith after residents in northwest Albany called in with a description of them and the car in which they were riding.
Burke and Smith, both 23, were arrested in connection with the theft of an Amazon delivery package from 742 Shamrock Drive.
Burke is charged with theft by taking and use of an altered identification mark in connection with a firearm with an altered serial number. Smith is charged with theft by taking and interference with government property.
Police said that Smith damaged a police car while they were trying to arrest her.
“Within 10 to 15 minutes they (officers) were able to have these people (in custody)” after police received the information, said Lt. Jon Seagroves, an investigator with the police department.
The arrests were a “perfect example” of the public working with officers to help fight crime, police said.
Such thefts of delivery packages has been a persistent problem but one that has become more common over the past year, Seagroves said. It is one that is both a crime of opportunity, as it takes just seconds to stop and grab a package that is visible from the street, and one that some criminals specialize in to make a significant amount of income.
Some porch pirates travel out of their home areas to hit houses in other cities because it makes it harder for police to catch up with them, Seagroves said.
“They are from out of state,” Seagroves said of Burke and Smith. “That shows just how widespread this type of thing is. They travel out of their home area. They use different vehicles. It’s harder to locate them.
“Because of the pandemic, there are a lot more items being shipped.”
The website security.org reported in May 2020 that with the increase in people making orders online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thefts of packages have spiked. In late May, one in five Americans had reported being the victim of such a theft in the previous 90 days, and 40 percent had reported having a package stolen at least once.
After Albany police posted information about the arrests on its Facebook page, other law enforcement agencies expressed interest in learning more about the suspects as they are seeking to identify suspects in similar cases, Seagroves said. Those include Tallahassee and Wakulla County, Fla.
Seagroves asked anyone who has had package thefts to report them to police. Police also want video from residences where thefts occurred or any video available from neighbors who have cameras that captured a theft.
“That’s the main thing we need right now, is for anybody with video to contact us,” he said.
Residents can make it tougher to be victims by taking steps such as arranging for someone to be at home at the time a package is delivered, having a neighbor take delivery or having packages placed in locations at the home where they are not visible from the street.
