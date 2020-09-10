ALBANY -- Police heard the reports -- a dozen of them -- of gunshots from a Wednesday-night shooting as officers were nearby when the shots rang out near an Albany motel.
Two officers were at 941 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. at about 11:36 p.m. Wednesday when they heard 12 gunshots “from a fairly close distance” nearby, in the area of the Royal Inn on West Highland Avenue, according to Albany Police Department reports.
When the officers drove to the intersection of South Harding Street and West Highland Avenue, they saw a group of people running toward a residence.
As they approached that residence, a man told them someone had been shot a short distance away. At 817 West Highland Ave., they found Jomokenyette Kenyatta Tipton with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
One of the officers donned gloves and applied pressure to the wound that was just above the knee.
Tipton told police that he was standing at that location when two males approached him. When they were a short distance away, shots were fired. Tipton, 45, described his assailants as black, one wearing a red shirt and the other a white shirt.
After the shots were fired, the assailants ran back in the direction from which they had approached, Tipton told police. Officers searched the area for shell casings and examined footage from the nearby Royal Inn.
The case remains under investigation.
Tipton was in fair condition at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Thursday, a hospital spokesman said.
