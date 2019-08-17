LaGRANGE – Officials with the Albany Police Department and other state law enforcement agencies met with Attorney General Chris Carr Saturday as the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College and members from the LaGrange delegation participated in the Georgia Police – Community Trust Initiative.
The Georgia Police -- Community Trust Initiative is a reconciliation program involving nine local police departments and the communities they serve. The goal of Saturday's meeting was to formally address historical harm to racial minorities and transform relationships between the police departments and the communities they serve.
This event was sponsored by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College and hosted by LaGrange College and the city of LaGrange. Carr served as the keynote speaker.
Teams from each community comprising police department executives as well as representatives from the governing body, faith community, NAACP, local citizens and local business leaders took part in the all-day program. Several Albany city officials attended the initiative.
Participating agencies included:
• Albany Police Department
• Cobb County Police Department
• Covington Police Department
• Decatur Police Department
• Dekalb County Police Department
• LaGrange Police Department
• Perry Police Department
• Rome Police Department
• Thomasville Police Department