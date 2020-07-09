ALBANY -- A grant awarded in June to the Albany Police Department will help pay for future spending related to COVID-19.
The police department was informed on June 5 that it had received the $232,742 grant.
Police Chief Michael Persley told Albany city commissioners on Tuesday that the grant could be used for pandemic-related spending, including overtime, equipment and other expenses.
The funds cannot be used to reimburse the department for previous spending related to the pandemic that has claimed more than 150 lives in Dougherty County.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronarivus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
“COVID-19 has severely impacted our community, and everyone must be diligent in our efforts to prevent and contain any further spread of the virus,” Persley said. “The Albany Police Department will continue to provide the service that the community expects. With this funding we can be better prepared to respond to their needs while doing so in a safer and better-protected capacity.”
Projects and purchases allowed include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment, hiring and supplies such as gloves, masks, sanitizer, training, and travel expenses mainly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas.
