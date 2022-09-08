Albany police request information in abduction and homicide case

Albany Police Department Investigator Terrance Bryant offers details about an Aug. 13 murder case and asks for information from the public during a Thursday news conference.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the month-old abduction and brutal killing of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a West Residence Avenue home.

Police said that Shannon Hammock’s body was found at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 13, the morning after she was abducted from another residence.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.