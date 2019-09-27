ALBANY — The Albany Police Department responded this morning to a robbery at Members Credit Union at 217 Johnson Road, officials from the APD said.
"The Albany Police Robbery/Homicide Unit and the FBI are working together to locate the two black males that entered the credit union, demanded money from the teller(s), and then left the the scene in a black car," Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the APD, said.
Banks said the initial information provided said nothing on if a note was provided, and investigators had not yet released photos or surveillance videos. She said she received notification at approximately 9:57 a.m., but that public information officials were working to determine what time the call for assistance came into dispatch.
Police officials as well as the FBI are expected to release updates on the incident.