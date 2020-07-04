Most wanted
Albany police respond to a number of pre-holiday calls.

ALBANY -- Albany police worked a number of cases leading up to the July 4th holiday, including the shooting death of an 84-year-old businessman.

The preliminary results from an autopsy revealed that 84-year old Nicholas Vardikos, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The Albany Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.

Vardikos' death is the sixth homicide that has occurred in Albany/Dougherty County this year, according to an APD release. The department has forwarded no other information on the Thursday shooting.

Police also responded to an assault call on 12th Avenue after Joseph Morgan said an unknown black male came toward him while pointing a handgun at him as he was working in his yard. The victim ran into a house and had the owner of the house call police.

Witnesses said they saw a black four-door sedan vehicle in the area. The suspect was wearing a light red, long-sleeved hoodie with unknown white writing on the back. 

This case is active and forwarded to Investigations.

Friday afternoon, APD patrol units, the Albany Fire Department, and EMS responded to the Radium Springs Boat Dock after receiving a report of a vehicle submerged under water. AFD personnel responded and searched through the Flint River and later found an unknown make/model vehicle in the river where the bumper was facing upward.
 
The AFD dive team was activated and later discovered a white truck of an unknown make/model. The vehicle tag was checked, and it did not come back as registered to that particular vehicle. A person was not discovered inside the vehicle, based on the dive team’s visibility, according to AFD.

Police also charged Frances Bell with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree following an altercation with Nikki Mitchell at 1602 Worrell Court Friday morning. Police said the two were involved in a verbal altercation when Bell went inside her residence and retrieved a firearm. She fired the weapon several times in the direction of the victims. There were no reported injuries.

Bell was taken into custody and booked into the Dougherty County Jail. 

