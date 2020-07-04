The preliminary results from an autopsy revealed that 84-year old Nicholas Vardikos, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The Albany Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.
Vardikos' death is the sixth homicide that has occurred in Albany/Dougherty County this year, according to an APD release. The department has forwarded no other information on the Thursday shooting.
Police also responded to an assault call on 12th Avenue after Joseph Morgan said an unknown black male came toward him while pointing a handgun at him as he was working in his yard. The victim ran into a house and had the owner of the house call police.
Witnesses said they saw a black four-door sedan vehicle in the area. The suspect was wearing a light red, long-sleeved hoodie with unknown white writing on the back.
This case is active and forwarded to Investigations.
Police also charged Frances Bell with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree following an altercation with Nikki Mitchell at 1602 Worrell Court Friday morning. Police said the two were involved in a verbal altercation when Bell went inside her residence and retrieved a firearm. She fired the weapon several times in the direction of the victims. There were no reported injuries.
Bell was taken into custody and booked into the Dougherty County Jail.
